Colliers Securities Comments on Cirrus Logic, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $4.70 per share for the year. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.83 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.84.

CRUS opened at $90.40 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $71.11 and a one year high of $103.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,672,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,508,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,639,000 after buying an additional 475,050 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,270,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,069,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,105,139.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 3,543 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $336,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,630. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

