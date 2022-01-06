Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $275.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Square from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $295.49.

Shares of SQ opened at $143.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Square has a fifty-two week low of $143.31 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Square will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total value of $220,584.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total value of $2,420,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,094 shares of company stock worth $10,915,306. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Square by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

