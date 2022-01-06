Unicly Chris McCann Collection (UCM) Price Down 10.4% This Week

Unicly Chris McCann Collection (CURRENCY:UCM) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Unicly Chris McCann Collection coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unicly Chris McCann Collection has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. Unicly Chris McCann Collection has a total market capitalization of $227,663.70 and $3,741.00 worth of Unicly Chris McCann Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00060531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00068700 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.88 or 0.07791648 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00075490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,729.65 or 0.99595156 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007197 BTC.

Unicly Chris McCann Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Chris McCann Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Chris McCann Collection Coin Trading

