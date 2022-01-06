3M (NYSE:MMM) Downgraded to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $166.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their prior target price of $199.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MMM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.21.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM opened at $179.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.70 and its 200-day moving average is $186.42. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $163.38 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.