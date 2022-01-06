Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Short Interest Up 125.9% in December

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 125.9% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on WEICY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weichai Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Weichai Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

OTCMKTS:WEICY opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Weichai Power has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $27.36.

Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.

