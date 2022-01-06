Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.59. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

RJF has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.38.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $105.03 on Thursday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $109.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.65.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Raymond James during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 61.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Raymond James by 51.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $480,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $340,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

