Truist Securiti Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for MEDNAX in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MEDNAX’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

MEDNAX stock opened at $26.68 on Thursday. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.78. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.11.

In related news, insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $248,225.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Md Medel sold 10,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $301,223.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,654 shares of company stock valued at $5,694,308 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 5,380.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 71.2% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1,246.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

