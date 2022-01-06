B. Riley Comments on Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GREE)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Greenidge Generation in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. B. Riley also issued estimates for Greenidge Generation’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $35.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenidge Generation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

NASDAQ GREE opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.95. Greenidge Generation has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Greenidge Generation in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,856,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth $685,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth $82,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the third quarter worth $368,000.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

