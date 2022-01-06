Dynamite (DYNMT) Market Cap Tops $45,248.77

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $45,248.77 and approximately $102,953.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.59 or 0.00381293 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00009709 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000136 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000973 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $572.82 or 0.01335136 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003306 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 731,501 coins and its circulating supply is 395,894 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

