Cashaa Market Cap Reaches $11.88 Million (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Cashaa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $11.88 million and approximately $123,242.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cashaa has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00056205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006435 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cashaa Coin Profile

Cashaa (CRYPTO:CAS) is a coin. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 819,528,005 coins. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com . Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens. “

Cashaa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

