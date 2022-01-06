Perennial Advisors LLC Has $3.35 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,130,000 after buying an additional 5,103,553 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,261,000 after buying an additional 2,665,153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,391,000 after buying an additional 1,736,735 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 68.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,106,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,980,000 after buying an additional 1,262,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $70,995,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

USB stock opened at $59.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average is $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

