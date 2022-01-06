BP (LON:BP) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.74) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BP from GBX 530 ($7.14) to GBX 570 ($7.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BP to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 320 ($4.31) to GBX 404 ($5.44) in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.73) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.73) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BP from GBX 342 ($4.61) to GBX 388 ($5.23) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 399.20 ($5.38).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 354.80 ($4.78) on Thursday. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 249.75 ($3.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 366.40 ($4.94). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 340.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 323.67. The company has a market capitalization of £69.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.77) per share, for a total transaction of £371.70 ($500.88). Also, insider Bernard Looney purchased 93 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.64) per share, for a total transaction of £319.92 ($431.10). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 288 shares of company stock valued at $100,122.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

