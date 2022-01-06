Ally Financial Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.47 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ally Financial in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.07 EPS.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALLY. Piper Sandler cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.47.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $48.64 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $36.33 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average of $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,963. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.