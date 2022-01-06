The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $59.70 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $59.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $59.60. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $11.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $10.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $9.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $39.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $42.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.90.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $398.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $395.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.82. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $270.62 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

