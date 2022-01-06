Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.94 Per Share

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Globe Life in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.94 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.95. Piper Sandler has a “Underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.15 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

GL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

Globe Life stock opened at $97.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $108.22. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 10.69%.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,977. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

