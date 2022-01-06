Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $14.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.17. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.43 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DGX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.46.

NYSE DGX opened at $157.32 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $174.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Amundi acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,881,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,266,000 after buying an additional 806,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 413.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,558,000 after buying an additional 779,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,926,000 after buying an additional 596,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,372,000 after buying an additional 567,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

