Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stoneridge Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, and agricultural vehicle markets. Their products interface with a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems to activate equipment and accessories, display and monitor vehicle performance, and control and distribute electrical power and signals. “

Separately, Barrington Research lowered Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE SRI opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.25. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $589.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $85,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Stoneridge by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Stoneridge by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Stoneridge by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Stoneridge by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

