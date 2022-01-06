Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $376.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $355.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.30.

NYSE SHW opened at $336.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.44. The stock has a market cap of $88.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after buying an additional 57,053 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,204,000 after buying an additional 334,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $2,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

