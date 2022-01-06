Head-To-Head Analysis: Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) versus Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) and Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

This table compares Algoma Steel Group and Aperam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A N/A Aperam 10.80% 18.03% 9.94%

73.6% of Algoma Steel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Aperam shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Algoma Steel Group and Aperam, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Algoma Steel Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aperam 0 3 4 0 2.57

Algoma Steel Group presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.43%. Aperam has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.01%. Given Algoma Steel Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Algoma Steel Group is more favorable than Aperam.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Algoma Steel Group and Aperam’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A $230,000.00 N/A N/A Aperam $4.14 billion 1.07 $199.90 million $6.73 8.25

Aperam has higher revenue and earnings than Algoma Steel Group.

Summary

Aperam beats Algoma Steel Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Algoma Steel Group

Legato Merger Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Algoma Steel Inc.

About Aperam

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil. The Services & Solutions segment includes marketing and distributing the company’s products. The Alloys & Specialties segment focuses in the production facility in France with a meltshop designed to produce specialty grades. The company was founded on September 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.