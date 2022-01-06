Raymond James Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) – Raymond James lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.38. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$625.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$595.10 million.

DBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. lowered their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CanWel Building Materials Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.43.

Shares of DBM opened at C$8.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$698.71 million and a P/E ratio of 5.97. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of C$6.13 and a 12-month high of C$10.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.16.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

