P3 Health Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PIII) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share

P3 Health Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PIII) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of P3 Health Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for P3 Health Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Shares of P3 Health Partners stock opened at $5.72 on Thursday. P3 Health Partners has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $16.73.

P3 Health Partners is a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company. P3 Health Partners, formerly known as Foresight Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

