Americana Partners LLC Invests $311,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,052,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,842,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,010 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $772,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878,959 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,715,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,531,000 after purchasing an additional 362,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,622,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,995,000 after purchasing an additional 501,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $33.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

