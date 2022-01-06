The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the November 30th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of BPRN opened at $30.50 on Thursday. Bank of Princeton has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average is $29.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Bank of Princeton alerts:

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Princeton will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,565,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 61,727 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $688,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th.

Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.