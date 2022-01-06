Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Short Interest Up 58.3% in December

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the November 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDI. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 18.4% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 121,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 18,807 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 11.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:EDI opened at $7.95 on Thursday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.