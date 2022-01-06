Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Up 57.4% in December

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the November 30th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 68.9 days.
Shares of BZLFF opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average of $35.51. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $38.60.
Bunzl Company Profile
