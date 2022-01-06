Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Up 57.4% in December

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the November 30th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 68.9 days.

Shares of BZLFF opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average of $35.51. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $38.60.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

