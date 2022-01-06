Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Stephens

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Argus cut Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.47.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.60. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at $355,000. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 57.7% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 13,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 143.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 188,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 110,862 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 30.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 407,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 95,608 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 471.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 45,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

