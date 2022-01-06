Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $1,300.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $950.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $889.87.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,088.12 on Wednesday. Tesla has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 352.14, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,074.22 and a 200 day moving average of $850.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total transaction of $1,038,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,291,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,277,379 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Tesla by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.