Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SU. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a C$38.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$37.79.

Shares of SU stock opened at C$33.41 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$21.07 and a 12 month high of C$34.35. The stock has a market cap of C$48.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.25.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 4.0700001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.59%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

