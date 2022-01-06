Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TRQ has been the subject of several other reports. Eight Capital lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.33.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at C$20.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.15 and a 1 year high of C$26.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.91. The stock has a market cap of C$4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$784.19 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.2100001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.