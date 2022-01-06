Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.
TRQ has been the subject of several other reports. Eight Capital lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.33.
Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at C$20.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.15 and a 1 year high of C$26.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.91. The stock has a market cap of C$4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09.
About Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
Read More: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.