Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Given New C$126.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial to C$126.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$120.83.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Shares of TIH opened at C$112.38 on Wednesday. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of C$84.61 and a 1 year high of C$115.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$111.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$107.99. The stock has a market cap of C$9.28 billion and a PE ratio of 29.51.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$997.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

In other news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.25, for a total value of C$566,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$234,427.50. Also, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.50, for a total value of C$112,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 6,800 shares of company stock worth $767,660 over the last 90 days.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.