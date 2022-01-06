Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$2.50 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of C$3.00.

Shares of TRL opened at C$2.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$202.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.99. Trilogy International Partners has a 12 month low of C$1.28 and a 12 month high of C$2.77.

Trilogy International Partners Company Profile

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

