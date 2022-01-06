Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$2.50 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of C$3.00.
Shares of TRL opened at C$2.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$202.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.99. Trilogy International Partners has a 12 month low of C$1.28 and a 12 month high of C$2.77.
Trilogy International Partners Company Profile
