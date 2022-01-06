La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 2.29. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $13.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other La Jolla Pharmaceutical news, Director Kevin C. Tang sold 177,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $664,018.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang sold 193,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $792,952.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 41,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

