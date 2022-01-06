Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarLotz Inc. provides used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing(TM) business which provides corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. CarLotz Inc., formerly known as Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp., is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded CarLotz from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOTZ opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. CarLotz has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $259.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.16.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $68.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarLotz will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of CarLotz by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CarLotz by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CarLotz by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CarLotz by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in CarLotz by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 23.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

