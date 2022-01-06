National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Outperform Market Weight” Rating for Finning International (TSE:FTT)

Finning International (TSE:FTT)‘s stock had its “outperform market weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FTT. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price objective on Finning International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Finning International from C$41.50 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.89.

Shares of FTT stock opened at C$31.74 on Tuesday. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$26.56 and a twelve month high of C$40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.75 billion. Research analysts predict that Finning International will post 2.3299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

