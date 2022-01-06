IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. “

Separately, TheStreet cut IRIDEX from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

NASDAQ IRIX opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.98 million, a P/E ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 1.17. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 25.04% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRIX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IRIDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in IRIDEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in IRIDEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in IRIDEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

