TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Short Interest Up 38.9% in December

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the November 30th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 823,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 114,312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $160.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

