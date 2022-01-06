J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,050 ($14.15) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,650 ($22.23).

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.48) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($16.17) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

JDW stock opened at GBX 983 ($13.25) on Wednesday. J D Wetherspoon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 800.80 ($10.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,640.15 ($22.10). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 920.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,047.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.47, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

