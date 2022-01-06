ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 167,570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter worth about $492,000. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 79.5% in the third quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 22,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 12.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 66.7% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 36.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $10.61 on Thursday. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $359.21 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.033 dividend. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is -25.49%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ERF. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.