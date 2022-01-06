USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $66,000 in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in AdvanSix by 22.5% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in AdvanSix by 44.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in AdvanSix by 13.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ASIX opened at $45.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.75. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $50.95.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.15 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

ASIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

