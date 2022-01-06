USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $60,000 in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at $1,674,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 138.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSIG opened at $24.30 on Thursday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.72.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 175.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

