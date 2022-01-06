BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Lowers Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,921 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XLNX. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Xilinx by 83.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter worth $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 78.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.36.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xilinx stock opened at $201.66 on Thursday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.84 and a 1-year high of $239.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 62.82 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.82.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.