Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,710 ($36.52).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VCT shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($35.04) price objective on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($28.84) to GBX 2,060 ($27.76) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

In related news, insider Martin Court sold 7,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($32.13), for a total transaction of £186,524.16 ($251,346.40).

LON:VCT opened at GBX 2,448 ($32.99) on Thursday. Victrex has a one year low of GBX 2,042 ($27.52) and a one year high of GBX 2,720 ($36.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of £2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,370.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,492.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 96.14 ($1.30) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is 0.71%.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

