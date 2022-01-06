Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Hayward in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $23.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52. Hayward has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $28.65.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $350.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.36 million. Hayward had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hayward will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Hayward news, insider Rick Roetken sold 11,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $280,226.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 8,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $210,759.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 716,597 shares of company stock valued at $16,985,471.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hayward by 14.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,911,000 after purchasing an additional 477,810 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Hayward in the second quarter valued at about $4,947,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Hayward by 3.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 129,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Hayward in the second quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hayward by 290.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 99,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

