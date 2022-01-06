KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 540.30 and a quick ratio of 540.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.33.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 80.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

