Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,107.28

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,107.28 ($14.92) and traded as high as GBX 1,239 ($16.70). Electrocomponents shares last traded at GBX 1,223 ($16.48), with a volume of 523,909 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,350 ($18.19) to GBX 1,450 ($19.54) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 890 ($11.99) to GBX 1,230 ($16.57) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($19.13) price objective on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 995 ($13.41) to GBX 1,100 ($14.82) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,310 ($17.65) to GBX 1,400 ($18.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,346.50 ($18.14).

The stock has a market cap of £5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 31.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,201.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,107.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.65%.

Electrocomponents Company Profile (LON:ECM)

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

