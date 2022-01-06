AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AVRO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AVROBIO from $36.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on AVROBIO from $6.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AVROBIO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Europe decreased their target price on AVROBIO from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on AVROBIO from $28.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.45.

Shares of AVRO opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. AVROBIO has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $20.07. The company has a market cap of $99.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.75). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AVROBIO will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 28,295 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in AVROBIO by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 285,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 207,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About AVROBIO

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

