Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

STZHF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stelco from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stelco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS STZHF opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.85.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

