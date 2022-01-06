iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) had its target price trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ICAD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iCAD from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.83.

NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22. iCAD has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $146.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.07.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Klein bought 13,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles Ross Carter bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 21,975 shares of company stock valued at $159,761 and sold 28,750 shares valued at $271,025. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iCAD by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iCAD during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,440,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iCAD by 324.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iCAD by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 224,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of iCAD by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

