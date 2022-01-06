Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magenta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.04.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTA opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $262.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.97. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 436.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

