AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $57.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $54.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

AXIS Capital stock opened at $54.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.98. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $44.26 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $996.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.45 million. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 81.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 399,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,403,000 after buying an additional 179,498 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 17.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 254,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after buying an additional 37,090 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in AXIS Capital by 7.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 333,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AXIS Capital by 255.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 51,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in AXIS Capital by 739.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 32,765 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

